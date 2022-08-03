Why Moms Support the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022

Category: Environment Hits: 5
Written by Moms Clean Air Force
From our colleagues at EDF who are wizards at reading bills, parsing policy, and crunching numbers, here is an analysis of the historic climate investments in The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022:
While the bill does contain some trade-offs, taken together, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 will greatly benefit our economy and our climate fight – now and for generations to come. Here are the key investments you should know and why they matter.
The bill includes more than $135 billion in clean energy tax credits — a game-changing package of incentives that will ramp up solar, wind and energy storage on the grid. Building a clean power sector is essential for driving down climate pollution, while helping consumers reduce their energy use and hedging against volatile natural gas prices. Previous estimates on energy investments, including clean energy tax credits, have shown they could save households roughly $500 a year in energy costs when fully implemented.
Furthermore, the 10-year extension on these tax credits gives renewable energy providers across the U.S. the certainty they need to build and expand clean energy projects in the long term. As utilities and renewable energy companies said in a letter to Congress earlier in July, “Our companies are proactively shifting to clean energy and investing in energy efficiency… But corporate action alone is insufficient to meet the scope and scale of the climate crisis and deliver benefits to all.”
In addition to clean electricity tax credits, there are significant investments in emerging and expanding climate solutions, such as green hydrogen, low-emissions sustainable aviation fuels, direct air capture and carbon storage — though it will be critical to monitor these investments as they move forward and put protections in place to maximize climate benefits and protect local communities and ecosystems.
Other notable clean energy investments include:
Tell the Senate: Vote Yes on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022
The Inflation Reduction Act takes aim at the largest source of climate pollution in the U.S.: transportation. Taken together with the infrastructure package passed by Congress last year, this bill has the potential to jumpstart the adoption of electric light-duty vehicles and provide a significant down payment on medium- and heavy-duty trucks and bus electrification.
The proposed legislation features a consumer tax credit of up to $4,000 for used clean light-duty vehicles and $7,500 for new purchases – though uptake levels may depend on our success in building out domestic supply chains. In addition, there is substantial funding for zero-emission trucks and buses — some of the biggest polluters on our roads. While they account for just 5% of vehicles, they are responsible for more than a quarter of all climate pollution from the transportation sector and nearly half the deaths from air pollution linked to transportation.
Passing the Inflation Reduction Act will be an important step forward in addressing this major – and growing – source of transportation pollution, while injecting new life into the economy by supercharging America’s manufacturing capacity.
Other notable clean transportation investments include:
Tell the Senate: Vote Yes on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022
Through a range of investments and incentives, the bill will create good-paying clean energy and manufacturing jobs throughout the U.S. — positioning our country to take hold of the $23 trillion global clean energy market expected by the end of the decade. This includes $60 billion in investments for clean energy technology manufacturing that will help maximize American jobs building electric vehicles, solar, wind and more, while minimizing supply chain disruptions.
The industrial and manufacturing sector itself is also responsible for a quarter of U.S. emissions — and is expected to grow — but industry faces numerous challenges in deploying clean energy solutions. The bill helps fill this gap with nearly $6 billion in grants to help energy-intensive industrial facilities reduce their emissions and significant funding to spur the market for low-emissions construction materials.
Other notable manufacturing and industrial investments include:
Tell the Senate: Vote Yes on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022
The bill will invest $60 billion in environmental justice, an important step toward addressing legacies of disinvestment and pollution burden in mostly Black, Latino, Indigenous and low-income communities — and ensuring these communities benefit from a clean energy future. This includes $3 billion in block grants and additional funding to address air pollution with better health data, using innovative technology to identify pollution hotspots and blind spots. Continued leadership from environmental justice communities on how and where these investments will be deployed is imperative.
Nearly 150 million Americans, or roughly half of the population, live in areas with unhealthy levels of air pollution. The health harms fall most heavily on Black, Latino, Indigenous and low-income communities because coal-fired power plants, oil refineries, petrochemical plants, ports, highways and other sources of air pollution are more likely to be located near them. Many of the clean transportation investments mentioned above, like the grants for ports and clean heavy-duty trucks and buses, will reduce health-harming air pollution.
While the bill ushers unprecedented resources toward environmental justice, much more will be needed. In addition to an ongoing need for direct investment in overburdened areas, we must prioritize addressing environmental justice concerns as emerging technologies are developed and deployed; ensure strong community consultation processes are built into any new siting and permitting discussions; and define health thresholds that ensure no additional harms will be experienced by communities.
Other notable environmental justice investments include:
Tell the Senate: Vote Yes on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022
The Inflation Reduction Act will create a program to tackle methane pollution — a short-lived, but highly potent greenhouse gas which is more than 80 times as potent than carbon dioxide for the first 20 years after it is emitted. Administered by EPA, the Methane Emission Reduction Program (MERP) will complement critical EPA regulations to drive down harmful methane emissions from oil and gas operations – the largest industrial emitter of methane pollution — which waste energy resources, harm our health and drive dangerous climate change.
More details on the Methane Emission Reduction Program:
Tell the Senate: Vote Yes on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022
The bill contains vital investments that will build climate resilience and put rural communities at the forefront of climate solutions, including nearly $21 billion funding for climate-friendly agriculture. This funding will help U.S. farmers and rural communities cut emissions and prepare for climate impacts that cannot be avoided. Farmers and rural communities are on the frontlines of climate change, with higher temperatures and changing rainfall making it harder to grow food; and at the same time, crop and livestock production account for more than 10% of U.S. emissions. These programs also create jobs and help revitalize rural economies.
In addition, the bill will fund coastal resilience solutions – including $2.6 billion to NOAA – that can make coastal communities, ecosystems and infrastructure better protected in the face of growing climate threats
Other notable resilience investments include:
It’s important to note that this deal is not perfect. It does have trade-offs, including reinstating offshore oil and gas lease sales that could increase emissions and cause air and water pollution, but on the whole, the Inflation Reduction Act is a huge win for the economy and climate.
This deal – if passed – will deliver lower energy costs, healthier communities and historic progress in the fight against climate change. As President Biden put it, this is “the action the American people have been waiting for.” Congress, let’s get it done.
Tell the Senate: Vote Yes on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022
Read more https://www.momscleanairforce.org/why-moms-support-the-inflation-reduction-act-of-2022/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=why-moms-support-the-inflation-reduction-act-of-2022