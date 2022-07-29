The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

It doesn't matter much which fiber you choose -- just get more fiber!

The benefit of dietary fiber isn't just the easier pooping that advertisers tout. Fermentable fiber is an essential source of nutrients that your gut microbes and cells of the intestines need to stay healthy. Study participants who had been eating the least amount of fiber before being fed three different kinds of fiber supplement showed the greatest benefit from supplements, regardless of which ones they consumed.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220729173202.htm

