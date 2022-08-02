The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Newts unleashed: Limb muscle regeneration needs metamorphosis and body growth

Researchers have found that muscle fibers in Japanese Fire-bellied Newts have an intrinsic ability to dedifferentiate, or reprogram, and contribute to limb regeneration. The results indicate that changes in the niche (the environment outside the cell) during metamorphosis and body growth are needed to unleash this ability. This study provides a key basis for future research on dedifferentiation, and could contribute to medical treatments for muscle damage and disease.

