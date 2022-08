Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 02 August 2022 16:17 Hits: 6

Researchers have harnessed the light-guiding properties of spider silk to develop a sensor that can be used to determine concentrations of fructose, sucrose and glucose sugars based on changes in a solution's refractive index. The new light-based sensor might one day be useful for measuring blood sugar and other biochemical analytes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220802121737.htm