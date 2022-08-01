The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Turning fish waste into quality carbon-based nanomaterial

Carbon nano-onions (CNOs), a form of carbon nanostructure with excellent electrical and thermal conductivities, find several applications in biomedicine, bioimaging, energy conversion, and electronics. However, conventional methods to produce them suffer from high complexity, toxicity, and energy consumption. Fortunately, scientists have now found a convenient and eco-friendly way to synthesize high-quality CNOs using scales from fish waste and microwave pulses. This novel approach could open doors to the adoption of CNOs in next-generation technologies.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220801102910.htm

