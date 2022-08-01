Fiddler crab eye view inspires researchers to develop novel artificial vision

Articles

Artificial vision systems are implemented in motion sensing, object detection, and self-driving vehicles. However, they are not suitable for changing external environments and are limited to a hemispherical field-of-view (FOV). Addressing this issue, researchers have now developed a novel artificial vision with 360-degree FOV that can image both terrestrial and aquatic environments. The system, modeled after the eye structure of the fiddler crab, could help realize the all-weather vision and panoramic object detection.

