Increased heart disease risk from red meat may stem from gut microbe response to digestion

Published on Monday, 01 August 2022

A new study found that chemicals produced in the digestive tract by gut microbes after eating red meat (such as beef, pork, bison, venison) explained a significant portion of the higher risk of cardiovascular disease associated with higher red meat consumption. High blood sugar and inflammation may also contribute to higher cardiovascular risk associated with red meat consumption, however, blood pressure and cholesterol were not associated with the higher CVD risk associated with red meat consumption. General consumption of fish, poultry and eggs was not associated with increased cardiovascular risk.

