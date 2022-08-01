The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

What's new under the sun? Offering an alternate view on how 'novel' structures evolve

New research provide evidence that the crustacean carapace, along with other plate-like structures in arthropods (crustaceans, insects, arachnids, and myriapods) all evolved from a lateral leg lobe in a common ancestor more than 500 million years ago. This work further supports their proposal for a new concept of how novel structures evolve -- one which suggests that they aren't so novel, after all.

