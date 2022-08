Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 01 August 2022 20:11 Hits: 4

A lab that specializes in applying data science to the study of conservation biology has created an open-source app to harvest field data from Microsoft's HoloLens mixed-reality headset. The app allows researchers to gather data as they walk and look at vegetation. Spatial data is displayed on the HoloLens screen in real time and can be stored for later analysis.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220801161114.htm