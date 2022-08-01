Gas Stoves: “Home is Where the Pipeline Ends”

Articles

Written by Diane MacEachern

The case against using natural gas to fuel home appliances just got stronger.

Researchers at Harvard’s Center for Climate, Health and the Global Environment (C-Change) have found that natural gas used in home stoves contains “at least 21 hazardous air pollutants that may impact air quality and health.” Among the pollutants identified in the study, titled “Home is Where the Pipeline Ends,” are benzene and toluene. Long-term exposure to high levels of benzene can cause cancer. Mild exposure to toluene vapors even in small amounts may cause headache, dizziness, drowsiness or nausea, while more extensive exposure can lead to irregular heartbeat and even death, says the Centers for Disease Control.

The pollutants were detected in unburned natural gas samples from 69 unique kitchen stoves and building pipelines across Greater Boston between December 2019 and May 2021. That the samples came from unburned gas is notable because a Stanford study recently found that leaks from stoves not being used are much higher than expected. In fact, the Stanford researchers found that gas stoves leak more gas when not in use, or when getting turned on or off than when they’re actually in use.

Natural gas has raised red flags even before these stove studies were conducted because it consists mainly of methane, a potent greenhouse gas that is 84 times more damaging to the climate than carbon dioxide over time. Now this so-called “clean” fuel is also coming under fire because it is potentially so toxic to indoor air.

“It is well-established that natural gas is a major source of methane that’s driving climate change,” said Drew Michanowicz, Visiting Scientist at Harvard Chan C-CHANGE and Senior Scientist at PSE Healthy Energy. “But most people haven’t really considered that our homes are where the pipeline ends and that when natural gas leaks it can contain health-damaging air pollutants in addition to climate pollutants.”

The researchers also warned that the leaks that are occurring aren’t being detected day-to-day because they’re usually too small to smell. That doesn’t make them less dangerous, which is why scientists recommend that natural gas distributors add a stronger “odorant” to the gas so more leaks can be detected sooner. Additionally, the study’s authors note that requiring gas utility providers and state regulatory agencies would improve the ways they track and report home natural gas hazards to the public.

“The climate implications of gas use mean that we have to electrify our homes eventually, and eventually is pretty soon — 2040 or 2050, if you want to stabilize the climate at 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius,” Stanford scientist Robert Jackson told The Boston Globe. “The potential health implications in this study, and in our work, provide an additional reason to support the electrification of homes and buildings.”

Though it can be expensive to convert gas ranges, furnaces, and clothes dryers to electricity if they already use natural gas, consumers can take several steps to use less gas and to minimize exposure to the indoor air pollution that may come from leaking gas pipes.

In the kitchen, turn on the exhaust fan before cooking or baking and leave it running while the appliance is in use. Crack open a window to increase air circulation, especially in winter, when the C-Change study showed that the concentration of toxic air pollutants was highest. And, use counter-top electric appliances in place of gas ones, such as a larger capacity electric toaster oven that can handle roasts, casseroles and pies; a slow cooker for soups and stews; an air fryer; and electric kettle and coffee pot. Though it’s expensive to completely replace a gas range, single and double-burner induction ranges are affordable and work well for stove top cooking.

If you have a gas clothes dryer, switch to air drying on outdoor lines or clothes drying racks that can be folded out of the way when not in use. (NOTE: I use drying racks for everything but sheets and towels.)

If you have a gas-powered furnace, increase attic insulation and weatherstrip doors and windows to reduce how much you use the furnace to heat your home in fall and winter months. If your water heater also uses gas, wash clothes in cold water, wash full loads, and take other measures to reduce hot water needs.

Notably, all of these actions will also help you shrink your carbon footprint and save you money on your heating and water bills.

Keep your family safer with these tips on how to reduce your exposure to indoor air pollution from your gas stove.

WATCH this to learn more about “Home is Where the Pipeline Ends” study:

