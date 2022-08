Articles

New research finds that specific parts of the brain recognize complex cues in human vocal sounds that do not involve speech, such as crying, coughing or gasping. Insights into the organization of the brain voice-recognition system will enable researchers to better understand neurological disorders where voice perception is altered or missing and even help create better voice assistant devices.

