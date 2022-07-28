The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Decoding 'photoplethysmograms' to broaden the scope of health monitoring technologies

Advancing the potential applications of photoplethysmography, an optical technique used to measure heart rate, in cardiovascular and mental health monitoring requires the analysis of complex nonlinear data from photoplethysmograms (PPGs). Circumventing traditional analytical methods of resolving the complex and dynamic PPG signals, researchers have used nonlinear analysis to determine the accuracy of dynamical features estimated using short PPG signals.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220728143009.htm

