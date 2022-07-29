The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Listening to the people results in a more sustainable future energy system

By taking into account the demographics and preferences of US racial groups, clarified through a nationally representative survey of 3,000 US residents, researchers have created a 'desirable' electricity generation mix for 2050 that includes 50% more energy from renewables than current projections. Combining such bottom-up input with top-down energy system goals set by policymakers could help meet both the needs and preferences of the population along with emission and climate goals.

