Urban gardens can be hotspots for biodiversity in cities but little is known about what drives the biodiversity of species existing at the smallest frequencies, or rare biodiversity. Rare plant species in urban gardens attract rare bee and bird species, according to a new study examining urban garden sites in northern California. The results show that women, older gardeners and those who live near the gardens tend to curate more rare plants.

