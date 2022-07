Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Researchers from Leipzig published a gigantic digital map displaying the full diversity of life through thousands of photos. The so-called LifeGate encompasses all 2.6 million known species of this planet and shows their relationship to each other.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220727110258.htm