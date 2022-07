Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 27 July 2022 18:14 Hits: 3

Researchers have developed a technique to control pH at the local level, creating a dense array of microsites where the amount of protons is 100 to 1000 times higher than the average in the rest of the solution.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220727141412.htm