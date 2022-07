Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 29 July 2022

Researchers have identified highly ionized species of the famous soccer ball-shaped 'Buckminsterfullerene' C60 molecule as plausible carriers of at least some of the most prominent and enigmatic Unidentified Infrared Emission (UIE) bands that have challenged astronomers since they were first discovered and studied over 30 years ago.

