Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 28 July 2022 11:59 Hits: 2

Constructing a tiny robot from DNA and using it to study cell processes invisible to the naked eye... You would be forgiven for thinking it is science fiction, but it is in fact the subject of serious research. This highly innovative 'nano-robot' should enable closer study of the mechanical forces applied at microscopic levels, which are crucial for many biological and pathological processes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220728075911.htm