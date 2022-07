Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 28 July 2022 18:30 Hits: 2

Previously, it has been impossible to capture the high-resolution images of nitrogenase, the only enzyme capable of reducing nitrogen into ammonia, during catalytic action. Now researchers report near-atomic-resolution snapshots of nitrogenase during catalysis using cryogenic electron microscopy.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220728143037.htm