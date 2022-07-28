Inflation Reduction Act Includes Historic Climate Investments

Articles

Written by Dominique Browning

Photo: via Politico

A vote on a newly resurrected and renamed bill that includes an historic $369 billion investment in cutting climate pollution — the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 — is scheduled to go to the Senate floor next week.

Moms are hopeful about the news from Congress: the Senate is now poised to vote on an investment package that includes unprecedented billions for solving the climate crisis. This bill is extremely consequential: it would cut US emissions by 40% (from 2005 levels) by 2030.

We thank you all, from the bottom of our hearts, for getting us to this place. Our team at Moms Clean Air Force, and our members and volunteers, have spent a decade fighting for serious protections against climate pollution.We are close to a significant turning point. We must keep up our efforts.

We must secure these historic investments in clean energy — which will come alongside critical health care and prescription drug price overhauls.

Senators Chuck Schumer (NY) and Joe Manchin (WV) have finally worked out an agreement. Now, every SENATE vote counts. This bill will not be perfect for everyone. We know that. The bill reinstates oil drilling leases in the Gulf of Mexico, but the most important thing that we cannot lose sight of: it contains climate investments that will lead to a turning point in our fight. There is far more good than bad in this bill.

The bill includes a fee on methane emissions to push energy companies to plug those methane leaks. It would provide tax credits for wind and solar power, and direct air capture of carbon dioxide. It expands tax credits to help people buy electric cars.

We will have much more to do to cut the pollution that is disrupting our world. Moms Clean Air Force will continue to push on EPA and other potential change agents.

For now, let’s get this done. We’ve been saying for years, climate investments create jobs, a modernized and reliable electricity system, cleaner air for all — and these historic investments will place America back in a global leadership role on climate change.

Tell the Senate: Vote Yes on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022

