Massive Climate Bill in Sight – Congress Must Pass it Now

WASHINGTON (July 28, 2022) - Senate Democrats reached agreement on a reconciliation package calling for billions of dollars in strategic investment to promote clean energy and climate justice.

Manish Bapna, president and CEO of NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council), made the following statement:

“This is the ultimate clean energy comeback - the strongest climate action yet in the moment we need it most. Congress must pass it without delay.

“This provides strategic clean energy and justice investment to confront the climate crisis in a way that cuts energy costs for our families, makes our economy stronger and our country more secure. Once enacted and properly implemented, this package will enable us to cut greenhouse gas emissions up to 40 percent by 2030. That’s a significant way toward the 50-52 percent cut Biden has pledged to avert a climate catastrophe.

“It will put electric cars - new and used - and the pump savings they bring, within reach for low-income and middle-income drivers. It will help us to clean up our dirty power plants, lower utility bills, get more reliable, low-cost energy from the wind and sun and build a domestic clean energy manufacturing base that’s second to none,

“This is not the bill we would have written. It’s time to break, not deepen, our dependence on fossil fuels and all the damage and danger they bring. But this is a package we can’t afford to reject.

“There’s urgent work ahead to ensure a just and climate-safe future. This bill is a giant step forward. Congress must pass it without delay.”



