Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 27 July 2022 21:56 Hits: 6

Scientists have used neutron scattering to determine whether a specific material's atomic structure could host a novel state of matter called a spiral spin liquid. By tracking tiny magnetic moments known as 'spins' on the honeycomb lattice of a layered iron trichloride magnet, the team found the first 2D system to host a spiral spin liquid.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220727175643.htm