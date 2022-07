Articles

Inactivity, diets high in sugar and salt, and excess weight account for nine in ten cases of high blood pressure in children and adolescents, according to a consensus paper by heart health. The document, which focuses on hypertension in 6 to 16 year-olds, recommends that families get healthy together.

