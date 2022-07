Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 27 July 2022 07:24 Hits: 0

Did you know it's entirely possible for a rock to come to life? No, we're not talking about the newest season of Stranger Things, your latest nightmare or some Scandinavian tale. Introducing: lithops, or "living stones."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/amazing-planet-lithops-the-world-s-most-camouflaged-plant/a-62528185?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss