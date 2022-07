Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 26 July 2022 00:36 Hits: 1

A trial in almost 1,000 people with high hereditary risk of a wide range of cancers has shown a major preventive effect from resistant starch, found in a wide range of foods such as oats, breakfast cereal, cooked and cooled pasta or rice, peas and beans and slightly green bananas. The astonishing effect was seen to last for 10 years after stopping taking the supplement.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220725203606.htm