Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 26 July 2022 17:25 Hits: 1

Daily exposure to a class of chemicals used in the production of many household items may lead to cancer, thyroid disease, and childhood obesity, a new study shows. The resulting economic burden is estimated to cost Americans a minimum of $5.5 billion and as much as $63 billion over the lifetime of the current population.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220726132528.htm