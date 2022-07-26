The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Scientists discover places on the moon where it's always 'sweater weather'

A team led by planetary scientists has discovered shady locations within pits on the moon that always hover around a comfortable 63 degrees Fahrenheit. The pits, and caves to which they may lead, would make safer, more thermally stable base camps for lunar exploration and long-term habitation than the rest of the moon's surface, which heats up to 260 degrees during the day and drops to 280 degrees below zero at night.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220726160213.htm

