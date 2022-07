Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 26 July 2022 15:59 Hits: 2

Trees can be powerful allies in the fight against global heating because they can trap CO2 and lock it away. But planting billions more of them won't be enough to save the climate.

