Category: Environment Published on Monday, 25 July 2022

The distinctive-looking plant Arisaema urashima is a common sight in woodlands in Japan, with its long-thread like appendage that looks like a fishing rod and line. A research collaboration has now revealed the role played by this mysterious 'fishing rod'; it selectively reels in the primary pollinator, increasing the plant's reproductive success.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220725105643.htm