Whale sharks are filter feeders and have long been observed eating krill at Western Australia's Ningaloo Reef. But when researchers analysed biopsy samples from whale sharks at the reef, they discovered the animals were actually eating a lot of plant material. The finding makes whale sharks -- which have been reported up to 18m long -- the world's largest omnivore.

