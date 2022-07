Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 25 July 2022 20:49 Hits: 4

PPPL researchers have found a way to build powerful magnets smaller than before, aiding the design and construction of machines that could help the world harness the power of the sun to create electricity without producing greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220725164943.htm