Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 20 July 2022 19:06 Hits: 3

Paramyxoviruses have the potential to trigger a devastating pandemic. This family of viruses includes measles, Nipah virus, mumps, Newcastle disease and canine distemper. An international team has examined key stage in the life cycles of measles and Nipah viruses. It reveals how future therapies might stop these viruses in their tracks.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220720150634.htm