Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 22 July 2022 16:33 Hits: 3

Nearly six percent of children who presented to the emergency department (ED) with COVID-19 reported symptoms of long COVID 90-days later, according to a study conducted in eight countries. Initial hospitalization of 48 or more hours, four or more symptoms at the initial ED visit, and age 14 years or older were associated with long COVID.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220722123318.htm