Published on Friday, 22 July 2022

Fluorine-containing gases -- including so-called per- or polyfluorinated hydrocarbons, or PFCs -- have a significant share in global warming. Researchers recently developed new crystalline materials that can selectively adsorb the molecules of such carbon-fluorine bonds. They hope that these porous crystals may be useful for targeted binding and recovery of PFCs.

