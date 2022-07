Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 22 July 2022 22:48 Hits: 6

About three years ago, a team of astronomers went looking for the universe's missing mass, better known as dark matter, in the heart of an atom. Their expedition didn't lead them to dark matter, but they still found something that had never been seen before, something that defied explanation. Well, at least an explanation that everyone could agree on.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220722184841.htm