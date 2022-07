Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 21 July 2022 17:19 Hits: 8

Researchers developed a biodegradable system based on silk to replace microplastics added to agricultural products, paints, and cosmetics. The processing method is simple and tunable, so the material could be adapted to work on existing manufacturing equipment.

