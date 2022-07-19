The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Marijuana use is much more common in US states that have legalized recreational cannabis use

A new study found that rates of cannabis use and daily cannabis use have increased across the U.S., and current cannabis use and daily use are substantially higher among individuals residing in states that have legalized recreational cannabis use. Rates of cannabis use are even higher among Americans 12 and older who smoke cigarettes, and who reside in states with recreational cannabis laws, compared to those who live in states where cannabis was illegal in 2017.

