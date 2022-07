Articles

Tuesday, 19 July 2022

An extended period of turmoil in the prehistoric Maya city of Mayapan, in the Yucatan region of Mexico, was marked by population declines, political rivalries and civil conflict. Between 1441 and 1461 CE the strife reached an unfortunate crescendo -- the complete institutional collapse and abandonment of the city. This all occurred during a protracted drought.

