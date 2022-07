Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 18 July 2022 09:54 Hits: 5

As climate change exacerbates heat waves, more and more people rely on energy-guzzling air conditioners to keep cool — a vicious cycle. Experts say passive cooling could alleviate some of the pressure.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/recommended-electricity-use-for-air-conditioning-is-set-to-triple-by-2050-but-there-are-ways-to-keep-cool-without-guzzling-energy/a-62316262?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss