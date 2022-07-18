The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Over half of threatened species require targeted recovery actions

The world's governments are presently negotiating a Global Biodiversity Framework, containing goals and targets for saving nature, which is due to be adopted at the end of 2022. Conservation experts explored how the suggested targets in the Framework, could contribute to reducing extinction risk of threatened vertebrates, invertebrates and plants. Their findings show that while targets to expand protected areas or reduce pollution will benefit many species, 57% would still need targeted recovery actions.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220718094440.htm

