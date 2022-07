Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 18 July 2022

More than 200 experiments comparing yields of crop plants with an without insect pollination analyzed, revealing 32% less variability in yields of plants visited by pollinators. The study suggests that supporting and conserving pollinators like bees could stabilize food supply, with the potential to prevent future spikes in food food prices.

