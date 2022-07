Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 18 July 2022 12:00 Hits: 2

The loss of sea ice is exposing darker waters, which absorb more of the sun’s energy. It’s a devastating feedback loop with major consequences for the planet.

Read more https://www.wired.com/story/why-the-arctic-is-warming-4-times-as-fast-as-the-rest-of-earth/