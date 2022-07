Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 15 July 2022 18:21 Hits: 1

Small proteins, called chemokines, that direct immune cells toward sites of infection can also form DNA-bound nanoparticles that can induce chronic, dysfunctional immune responses, according to a new study. The surprising discovery of this new activity for this well-studied class of immune signaling molecules could shed light on some types of immune disorders.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220715142138.htm