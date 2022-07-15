The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

National study offers new bike count models: Combining traditional counters and emerging GPS data

To ensure bicyclists' needs are considered when improving a transportation system, planners and engineers need to know how many people are biking, and where. Traditional bike counters provide data for limited sections of the bike network, often these counters are installed at important locations like trails or bridges. While limited in location, they count everyone who bikes through. Meanwhile, GPS & mobile data cover the entire transportation network, but that data only represents those travelers who are using smartphones or GPS. Combining the traditional location-based data sources with this new, crowdsourced data offer better accuracy than any could provide alone.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220715085010.htm

