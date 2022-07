Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 12 July 2022 14:27 Hits: 0

Scientists have uncovered an intriguing new understanding of how viruses and the hosts they infect evolve new innovations to outcompete each other. Culminating a 10-year research effort, the researchers tracked the way fitness landscapes constantly change in the ongoing struggle for survival.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220712102708.htm