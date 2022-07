Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 12 July 2022 18:13 Hits: 0

Over half a century ago, a group of manatees from Bocas del Toro was flown into the artificial Gatun Lake to control the abundance of aquatic plants and for public health reasons. Where are they now?

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220712141334.htm