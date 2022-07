Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 14 July 2022 20:58 Hits: 1

While blood clotting is important to prevent blood loss and for our immunity, coagulation also can cause health issues and even death. Now, a new biomolecular anticoagulant platform holds promise as a revolutionary advancement over the blood thinners currently used during surgeries and other procedures.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220714165820.htm