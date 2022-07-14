The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Does this ring a bell? Wild bats can remember sounds for years

There are certain skills that once we acquire them, we rarely have to relearn them, like riding a bike or looking both ways before crossing a street. Most studies on learning and long-term memory in the wild focus on a handful of animal species. Now, in a publication in Current Biology, researchers working at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute (STRI) share the first report of long-term memory in frog-eating bats (Trachops cirrhosus).

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220714190455.htm

