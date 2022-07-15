Opening new doors: First synthetic mechanosensitive potassium channel

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 15 July 2022 12:50 Hits: 1

Intrigued by the properties of ion channel proteins commonly observed in cells, researchers have developed the first synthetic mechanosensitive potassium channel using a newly developed aromatic fluorinated amphiphilic cyclophane. Displaying both 'stimuli responsiveness' and 'selective ion transport' abilities, their new ion channel could open new doors for the future therapeutic and industrial usage of synthetic mechanosensitive channels.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220715085005.htm