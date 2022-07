Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Health economics researchers have confirmed a causal relationship between lead-in-water and adverse fetal health outcomes. Although many studies have found a correlation between lead exposure and health, a causal link had been lacking in the literature -- until now.

